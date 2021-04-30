Venezuela Beatification

A mural of Venezuelan popular saint, Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez by Venezuelan artist Miguel Garcia, stands in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, April 26, 2021. Known as the doctor of the poor, Hernandez is set to be beatified by the Catholic church, a step towards sainthood, on April 30th. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

 Ariana Cubillos

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — With the austerity of a monk, a vocation to seek the good of others and a bright scientific mind, Jose Gregorio Hernández won the affection of those who called him “the doctor of the poor.” He became a religious icon after his death in 1919, and since then millions of Venezuelans have fervently asked that he be universally reverenced.

Now, the doctor, scientist, university professor and pioneer of bacteriology will be beatified, a step toward sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church. The beatification ceremony Friday will culminate 72 years of efforts by Venezuela’s Catholics.

Hernández died at age 54 when he was hit by one of the few cars in Venezuela in the early 20th century.

