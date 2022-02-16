NEW YORK (AP) — Valerie Boyd, who wrote a well regarded biography of Zora Neale Hurston and editor of an upcoming collection of author Alice Walker’s journals, has died at age 58.
Publisher Simon & Schuster announced that she had died Saturday, while declining to cite a cause. (Boyd had been battling cancer). She was an associate professor and writer in residence at the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia.
Boyd was a former arts editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution whose “Wrapped in Rainbow: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston” was published in 2003 and praised by The New York Times for its “painstaking and thorough” research. It was also named a notable book by the American Library Association.
Simon & Schuster will publish “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire, The Journals of Alice Walker 1965-2000” on April 12.
“Valerie Boyd was one of the best people ever to live, which she did as a free being. Even though illness was stalking her the past several years, she accompanied me in gathering, transcribing, and editing my journals,” Walker said in a statement issued through Simon & Schuster.
