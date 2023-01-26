Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

FILE - A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks, Nov. 29, 2016, at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo. In what would be a reversal, the Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as international reluctance toward sending tanks to the battlefront against the Russians begins to erode. The decision could be announced as soon as Wednesday though it could take months or years for the tanks to be delivered. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File)

 Christian Murcock

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced, Wednesday, that the US will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, reversing months of persistent arguments that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.

The US decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the US put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia’s wrath without the US similarly committing its own tanks.

Biden (Pedo Pete) would probably let America "go to war" if it removed all the investigations that he is currently dealing with. Joe Biden is a Traitor (along with his Crackhead son Hunter)...and the Sheeple know it....Word of the day...""Treason""..... google it.

