BAGHDAD (AP) — The US is withdrawing some staff from its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi and US officials said Thursday, temporarily reducing personnel amid regional security concerns.
US Ambassador Mathew Tueller said the reduction would not affect the mission’s work, adding that he will continue to carry out his duties from the embassy for the “foreseeable future.”
“I will do so with the support of a core team of American diplomats and US advisors to the Iraqi military,” he said in a video statement posted on the US Embassy’s Facebook page on Thursday evening following local reports that the US is withdrawing some Baghdad embassy staff as tensions with Iran and its allies spike.
It was not immediately clear how many personnel were to be withdrawn, nor did Tueller give any reasons.
A US official, however, said the decision stems from concern about a possible Iranian retaliatory strike on the first anniversary of the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, Qassim Soleimani, and senior Iraqi militia leaders near Baghdad’s airport in January. The killing sparked outrage and led Iraq’s parliament to pass a non-binding resolution days later calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops from Iraq.
The government later retreated from such threats, but Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi still faces pressure from Iran-aligned groups to eject US forces.
