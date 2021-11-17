NEW ORLEANS — The US Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions.
The livestreamed sale will invite energy companies to bid on drilling leases across some 136,000 square miles — about twice the area of Florida.
It will take years to develop the leases before companies start pumping crude. That means they could keep producing long past 2030, when scientists say the world needs to be well on the way to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to avoid catastrophic climate change.
The auction comes after a federal judge in a lawsuit brought by Republican states rejected a suspension of fossil fuel sales that Biden imposed when he first took office.
The Democrat campaigned on promises to end drilling on public lands and waters, which account for roughly one-tenth of US energy-related emissions. Yet even as he’s tried to cajole other world leaders into strengthening international efforts against global warming, Wednesday’s sale illustrates Biden’s difficulties gaining ground on climate issues at home.
The administration last week proposed another round of oil and gas lease sales in 2022, in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and other western states. Interior Department officials proceeded despite concluding that burning the fuels could lead to billions of dollars in potential future climate damages.
“We had Trump’s unconstrained approach to oil and gas on federal lands and Biden’s early attempt to pause drilling. Now it looks like the Biden administration is trying to find a new policy,” said researcher Robert Johnston with Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.
“They’re being very cautious about undermining their fragile momentum” on climate issues, he added.
Environmental reviews of the Gulf of Mexico sale conducted under former President Donald Trump and affirmed under Biden reached an unlikely conclusion: Extracting and burning the fuel would result in fewer greenhouse gases than leaving it in the ground.
""Robert Johnston with Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy"" The AP is Scum (IMHO) and you can put Columbia University in that same Woke category. Robert Johnston makes a living being a grifter, and selling you the Climate Change Hoax. If China does not join in (you can add India to that list) then Climate Change is a waste of time....besides by the time it does become an issue we will have found another source of energy (home fusion, H2O fusion, etc etc) Biden is an Idiot and his peeps are clueless morons that, as you can see do not know how to run a country. The Democrats need Woke issues like Racism, and Climate Change...they cannot run on common sense issues....they are Godless Dirtbags.
