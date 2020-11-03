HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer for US Surgeon General Jerome Adams pleaded not guilty Monday on behalf of the official who was cited by Honolulu police for being in a closed park during a trip to help Hawaii cope with a spike in Coronavirus cases.
Adams didn’t travel to Hawaii for the arraignment.
Adams’ aide Dennis Anderson-Villaluz, who was also cited last month, also pleaded not guilty to violating the emergency order.
When an officer found them at Kualoa Regional Park, the mayor had closed all beach parks to prevent gatherings of people.
