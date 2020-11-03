Virus Outbreak Surgeon General Cited

FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo President Donald Trump watches as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams holds up his face mask as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. Adams who was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park in August while in the islands helping with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases, appears for a virtual arraignment in a Hawaii court on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon,File)

 Alex Brandon

HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer for US Surgeon General Jerome Adams pleaded not guilty Monday on behalf of the official who was cited by Honolulu police for being in a closed park during a trip to help Hawaii cope with a spike in Coronavirus cases.

Adams didn’t travel to Hawaii for the arraignment.

Adams’ aide Dennis Anderson-Villaluz, who was also cited last month, also pleaded not guilty to violating the emergency order.

When an officer found them at Kualoa Regional Park, the mayor had closed all beach parks to prevent gatherings of people.

