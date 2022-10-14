Philippines US Combat Drills

American Marines ride a custom jeepney across a stream during annual combat drills between the Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps in Capas, Tarlac province, northern Philippines, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Truck-mounted launchers blasted off rockets Thursday and U.S. stealth fighter jets streaked across the northern Philippine sky in a combat drill and latest display of American firepower in a region where Washington has tried to deter what it warns as China's growing aggression. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

 Aaron Favila

CAPAS, Philippines — Truck-mounted launchers blasted off rockets and US stealth fighter jets streaked across the northern Philippine sky, on Thursday, in a combat drill that marked the latest display of American firepower in a region where Washington has tried to deter what it warns as China’s growing aggression.

The live-fire exercises at a gunnery and bombing range in a desolate valley in Capas town north of Manila were the highlight of two weeks of combat readiness maneuvers, which included mock amphibious assaults and joint coastal defense tactics involving more than 2,500 American and Philippine marines.

