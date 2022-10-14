CAPAS, Philippines — Truck-mounted launchers blasted off rockets and US stealth fighter jets streaked across the northern Philippine sky, on Thursday, in a combat drill that marked the latest display of American firepower in a region where Washington has tried to deter what it warns as China’s growing aggression.
The live-fire exercises at a gunnery and bombing range in a desolate valley in Capas town north of Manila were the highlight of two weeks of combat readiness maneuvers, which included mock amphibious assaults and joint coastal defense tactics involving more than 2,500 American and Philippine marines.
Howitzer artillery shots boomed across the dusty valley hemmed in by a mountain range and hills from US and Philippine marine fire positions, some concealed by camouflage tents.
Called Kamandag — a Tagalog acronym for “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea” — the military maneuvers ending, on Friday, were being held simultaneously with combat drills between US Marines and Japanese army forces on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido that involve about 3,000 military personnel from the two sides, US military officials said.
US Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron of the Japan-based 3rd Marine Division has said the exercises were aimed at bolstering the defensive capabilities of the US alliance with the Philippines and Japan, and ensuring that “we are prepared to rapidly respond to crisis throughout the Indo-Pacific.”
“This exercise is an important opportunity to bring together US and Philippine capabilities and personnel to strengthen our combined readiness, proficiency and trust,” US Marine Lt. Col. Kurt Stahl told The Associated Press.
America’s High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS rocket launchers, which have recently helped Ukraine gain momentum in its war with Russia, and F-35B supersonic fighter jets were showcased in the military exercises, on Wednesday and Thursday.
