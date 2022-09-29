YOKOSUKA, Japan — Standing on the deck of an American destroyer at a naval base, on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged China by accusing it of “disturbing behavior” and “provocations” around Taiwan.

Harris said the United States would in response “deepen our unofficial ties” to the disputed island that China views as part of its territory.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

"""Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged China""" Bad call letting Clueless Kamattress make statements that are highly sensitive during these perilous times. It's almost like the Democrats want a war with Russia, China, or N. Korea...Hey maybe then the POS Cheney's can get back to making descent profits at the cost of American Soldiers lives.

