YOKOSUKA, Japan — Standing on the deck of an American destroyer at a naval base, on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged China by accusing it of “disturbing behavior” and “provocations” around Taiwan.
Harris said the United States would in response “deepen our unofficial ties” to the disputed island that China views as part of its territory.
The escalating tensions over Taiwan have raised the potential for conflict in an already volatile corner of the globe. But the core of US plans for deterring — or, if necessary, confronting — China depends on alliances that are under strain. South Korea and Japan, which Harris described as the “linchpin” and “cornerstone” of American strategy in Asia, remain at odds with each other, divided by the legacy of World War II despite renewed efforts at reconciliation.
Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula years before the conflict began, sending many people into forced labor and women into sexual slavery. Decades later, tensions continue to spill out of the history books and into debates over trade, technology and intelligence sharing.
Although Japan and South Korea are taking steps to repair their relationship, progress remains uncertain. Leaders in both countries face political challenges at home that could make it harder for them to reach compromises abroad, and the disputes are deeply rooted in questions about national honor and responsibility for some of Asia’s worst atrocities.
South Korea believes it is entitled to additional compensation from Japan and a more fulsome acceptance of guilt. Japanese leaders have resisted, saying such issues have already been settled.
The United States is prodding both sides to compromise as it tries to refocus its alliances to counter China’s growing strength.
Harris, whose four-day trip to the region was anchored by the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, told reporters she views American foreign policy in the region “in the context of a trilateral relationship,” with the US, Japan and South Korea all working together.
"""Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged China""" Bad call letting Clueless Kamattress make statements that are highly sensitive during these perilous times. It's almost like the Democrats want a war with Russia, China, or N. Korea...Hey maybe then the POS Cheney's can get back to making descent profits at the cost of American Soldiers lives.
