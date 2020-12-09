MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The US defense chief announced Tuesday the delivery of nearly $30 million worth of weapons to the Philippines, which faces threats from Islamic State group-linked militants.
Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller made the announcement during a brief visit to Manila, where he met with his Philippine counterpart and the foreign secretary. The weapons, including equipment for snipers and anti-bomb squads, were delivered ahead of Miller’s visit, officials said.
“The new equipment will strengthen the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ joint precision strike, sniper, riverine and counter-improvised explosive device capabilities,” the US Embassy said in a statement, without elaborating.
The Department of Defense in Manila said Miller told Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana that the US will also deliver a Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft to the Philippine military later this month. No other details were given.
