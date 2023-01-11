CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — The US will provide $30 million in aid to Moldova to help the small country tackle an energy crisis amid economic hardships “caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war” against Ukraine, a US government aid agency said, Thursday.

The US Agency for International Development said the funds will be paid to Moldova — one of Europe’s poorest countries, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania — through a World Bank trust fund. The funds will be used to reimburse the country for previous electricity purchases.

