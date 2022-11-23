Mideast Tensions

FILE - This undated photo made available by Nabeel Hashmi shows Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon, operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping in Jebel Ali port, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Aug. 16, 2015. Investigators have concluded that an Iranian drone was used to bomb the Pacific Zircon, an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week off the coast of Oman, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nabeel Hashmi, File)

 Nabeel Hashmi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Investigators have concluded that an Iranian drone was used to bomb an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire, last week, the US Navy said, on Tuesday.

The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon, last Tuesday, off the coast of Oman appears to be part of the long-running shadow war between Israel and its archenemy Iran that has included the targeting of Israeli-linked ships in strategic Mideast waterways.

