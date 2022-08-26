WASHINGTON — Four Iranian-backed militia members were killed in US strikes in Syria on Wednesday in response to attacks by the group in recent weeks, the US military said, Thursday.
In a statement, US Central Command said US forces also destroyed seven enemy rocket launchers, on Wednesday, hours after militia fighters fired rockets at two US military installations in northeast Syria. Central Command provided additional details about the strikes, on Thursday, saying they were done with Apache helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 Howitzers.
The latest spike in attacks came after militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard targeted US troops on Aug. 15 at the al-Tanf Garrison in the south. There were no casualties or damage in that attack. But, in response, the US struck bunkers and facilities used by the militias.
The opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that those US airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan and that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed.
Within hours after the US strikes, militia rocket attacks hit Green Village and the Conoco gas field in Deir el-Zour, where US troops are stationed. According to US Central Command, at least three servicemembers were treated or evaluated for minor injuries. US forces retaliated by targeting the rocket launchers.
“We will respond appropriately and proportionally to attacks on our servicemembers,” said Gen. Erik Kurilla, who heads US Central Command. “No group will strike at our troops with impunity.”
Deir el-Zour is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and had often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.
Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has denied that Iran had any link to those targeted. Iran routinely denies arming militia groups that target US forces in the region, despite weaponry linking back to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.