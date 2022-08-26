United States Syria

FILE - Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 8, 2022, to be general and commander of the U.S. Central Command. The Pentagon says U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias who targeted American troops earlier this month and several other times over the past year. “We will respond appropriately and proportionally to attacks on our service members,” CENTCOM commander Gen. Kurilla said in a statement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — Four Iranian-backed militia members were killed in US strikes in Syria on Wednesday in response to attacks by the group in recent weeks, the US military said, Thursday.

In a statement, US Central Command said US forces also destroyed seven enemy rocket launchers, on Wednesday, hours after militia fighters fired rockets at two US military installations in northeast Syria. Central Command provided additional details about the strikes, on Thursday, saying they were done with Apache helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 Howitzers.

