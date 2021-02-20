World leaders welcomed the United States’ official return to the Paris climate accord Friday, but politically trickier steps lie just ahead for President Joe Biden, including setting a tough national target in coming months for cutting damaging fossil fuel emissions.
And even as Biden noted the country’s first day back in the climate pact, the globe’s dangerous warming was just one of a long list of urgent problems Biden raised in a video speech to European leaders on Friday, a month into his administration. Before bringing up climate issues, he touched on the global pandemic, sputtering national economies and tense relations with China, among other matters.
“We can no longer delay or do the bare minimum to address climate change,” Biden said in remarks to the Munich security conference. “This is a global existential crisis, and all of us will suffer if we fail.”
