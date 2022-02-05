Propelled in part by the wildly contagious Omicron variant, the US death toll from COVID-19 hit 900,000, on Friday, less than two months after eclipsing 800,000.
The two-year total, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Indianapolis, San Francisco, or Charlotte, N.C.
The milestone comes more than 13 months into a vaccination drive that has been beset by misinformation and political and legal strife, though the shots have proved safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness and death.
“It is an astronomically high number. If you had told most Americans two years ago as this pandemic was getting going that 900,000 Americans would die over the next few years, I think most people would not have believed it,” said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
He lamented that most of the deaths happened after the vaccine gained authorization.
“We got the medical science right. We failed on the social science. We failed on how to help people get vaccinated, to combat disinformation, to not politicize this,” Jha said. “Those are the places where we have failed as America.”
Just 64% of the population is fully vaccinated, or about 212 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We have underestimated our enemy here, and we have under-prepared to protect ourselves,” said Dr. Joshua M. Sharfstein, a public health professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “We’ve learned a tremendous amount of humility in the face of a lethal and contagious respiratory virus.”
Nor is COVID-19 finished with the United States. Dr. Andrew Noymer, a professor of public health at the University of California at Irvine, predicted the US will hit 1 million deaths by March 1.
“I think it’s important for us not to be numbed. Each one of those numbers is someone,” said the Rev. Gina Anderson-Cloud, senior pastor of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church in Virginia.
The milestone came as Omicron is loosening its grip on the country.
New cases per day have plunged by almost half since mid-January, when they hit a record-shattering peak of more than 800,000.
Cases have been declining in 49 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, by Johns Hopkins’ count, and the 50th state, Maine, reported that confirmed infections are falling there, too, dropping sharply over the past week.
Also, the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has declined 15% since mid-January to about 124,000.
But deaths are still running high at more than 2,400 per day on average, the most since last winter. And deaths per day are on the rise in at least 35 states, reflecting the lag time between when victims become infected and when they succumb.
Still, public health officials have expressed hope that the worst of Omicron is coming to an end. While they caution that things could still go bad again and dangerous new variants could emerge, some places are already talking about easing precautions.
Los Angeles County may end outdoor mask requirements in a few weeks, Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said, Thursday.
“Post-surge does not imply that the pandemic is over or that transmission is low, or that there will not be unpredictable waves of surges in the future,” she warned.
Despite its wealth and its world-class medical institutions, the US has the highest reported toll of any country, and even then, the real number of lives lost directly or indirectly to the Coronavirus is thought to be significantly higher.
(1) comment
I do not trust the Scum releasing the numbers, and I do not trust the Scum forcing people to be vaccinated. Yet human waste like the Associated Press (IMHO) will beat the CoVid issue like a dead horse. After all it is the only thing the Democrats have left to continue their Power Grab. The Game is over Democrat Weasels...and you will pay for your pathetic actions that killed thousands of children (suicide). Democrats do "NOT" care about you or your children..they Worship Money and have no integrity or honor.
