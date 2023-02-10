US Chinese Balloon

This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force pilot taking off in an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. At the direction President Joe Biden, military aircraft brought down a high altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina. (Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith/U.S. Air Force via AP)

 Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith

WASHINGTON — The China balloon shot down by the US was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.

A fleet of balloons operates under the direction of the People’s Liberation Army and is used specifically for spying, outfitted with high-tech equipment designed to gather sensitive information from targets across the globe, the US said. Similar balloons have sailed over five continents, according to the administration.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Biden is no doubt worried that the amount of "Top Secret Documents" that he has allowed China to see, would be revealed..So maybe the Balloon was a gift to Biden from China (as a deflection)...for all the "wonderful things" Biden has allowed China to see in the past 30-40 ?? years... Why does the word "Treason" keep coming to mind...? Was CoVid China's gift to Biden...during the election? I bet the (U.S. Govt.) was touching that Ballon and its Cargo 3 minutes after it hit the water. Yes.... they think you are that Stupid (or complacent)...and you are.... Sheeple.. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.