WASHINGTON (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, US officials said Monday.
Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after traveling to Poland, according to the Justice Department, which also announced the recovery of $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds from a Russian national who was separately charged and remains sought by the FBI.
Both men are alleged to be affiliated with the prolific Russia-based REvil ransomware gang, whose attacks have compromised tens of thousands of computers worldwide and yielded at least $200 million in extorted ransom payments, said Attorney General Merrick Garland. Victims have included the world’s largest meat processor, JBS SA, and a technology company called Kaseya, which was hit in a holiday weekend attack that the company said affected between 800 and 1,500 businesses that relied on its software.
The coordination of multiple agencies across the Biden administration amounted to perhaps the most high-profile response to date to a blitz of ransomware attacks.
