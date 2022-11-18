WASHINGTON — A US Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died during a shootout, Thursday, off the Puerto Rico coast, authorities said. Two other US officers were injured.

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations unit was on routine patrol when the shots were fired about 12 miles off the coast from Cabo Rojo, a major drug smuggling corridor for cocaine coming out of South America known as the Mona Passage. It lies between Puerto Rico’s western coastline and the Dominican Republic.

