Sea Turtles Dredging Threat

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga. A U.S. agency has agreed Friday, May 5, 2023, to an in-depth study of whether dredging a Georgia shipping channel in the spring and summer would post threats to rare sea turtles. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

 HOGP

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A US agency has agreed to an in-depth environmental study into whether dredging a Georgia shipping channel in the spring and summer would threaten rare sea turtles nesting on nearby beaches — a review demanded by conservationists who sued to stop the project.

Georgia conservation group One Hundred Miles moved to dismiss its lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers after the agency announced Friday that it would voluntarily conduct the study. The group sued in December, asking a US District Court judge to order the Corps to produce such a report.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

That loggerhead Sea Turtle....Looks Delicious. Lucky for him it's summertime...and little too hot for Soup.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.