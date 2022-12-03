Pakistan Army Chief

In this photo released by Army's public relations wing 'Inter Services Public Relations', Pakistan's outgoing Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, right, hands over a ceremonial baton to his successor Gen. Asim Munir during the Change of Command ceremony, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Pakistan's new army chief Munir, took command of the country's armed forces amid a deepening political rift between the government and the popular opposition leader, as well as a renewed threat from a key militant group that has been behind scores of deadly attacks over 15 years. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)

 AP

ISLAMABAD — The United States has added four top Islamic militants operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan to its list of “global terrorists,” amid a resurgence of violence and border tensions in the area. The militant leaders hail from the Pakistani Taliban and an al-Qaida branch in South Asia.

Both militant groups operate from Afghanistan, but they have hideouts in Pakistan’s mountainous northwest and elsewhere as well.

