WASHINGTON — In its most specific description of Russian forces moving away from Kyiv, the Pentagon says “less than 20 percent” of the Russian contingent in the vicinity of the Ukrainian capital are starting to “reposition.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby gave no specific troop number, on Wednesday. He said those that have begun moving away from Kyiv had been deployed in the vicinity of the Hostomel airport northwest of Kyiv.
Kirby said it appears Russia is pulling troops away from Kyiv in order to resupply and reorganize them for use elsewhere in Ukraine — not to send them back to Russia.
Moscow officials had said, earlier this week, that they were significantly reducing military operations in the Kyiv area as a gesture to advance peace talks. But Ukrainian and US officials have expressed skepticism about Russian intentions.
WASHINGTON — The White House has pledged an additional $500 million in direct aid for Ukraine as the Russian invasion grinds on.
US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a 55 minute call Wednesday that the additional aid was on its way. The leaders also reviewed security aid already delivered to Ukraine and the effects that weaponry has had on the war, according to the White House.
Zelesnkyy has pressed the Biden administration and other Western allies to provide Ukraine with military jets. The US and other NATO countries have thus far been unwilling to accommodate that request out of concern it could lead to Russia broadening the war beyond Ukraine’s borders.
Prior to Wednesday’s announcement of $500 million in aid, the Biden administration had sent Ukraine about $2 billion in humanitarian and security assistance since the start of the war last month.
