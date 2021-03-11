BEIRUT — Syria’s 10-year-long civil war has killed or wounded almost 12,000 children and left millions out of school in what could have repercussions for years to come in the country, the UAE children’s agency said Wednesday.
The grim statistics were released in a UNICEF report ahead of the 10th anniversary of Syria’s conflict that began in mid-March 2011. The war has killed nearly half a million people, wounded more than a million and displaced half the country’s population, including more than 5 million as refugees.
Over the past year, the situation has been compounded by a severe economic and financial crisis and the spread of Coronavirus in this Mideast country, where medical facilities have been hard hit by a devastating war that left large parts of Syria destroyed.
The reported numbers of children displaying symptoms of psychosocial distress doubled in 2020, as continued exposure to violence, shock and trauma had a significant impact on children’s mental health, with short and long-term implications, it said.
“One in four children have signs of psychosocial distress,” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF’s Mideast and North Africa director. UNICEF will do everything possible to help them, he added, from hotlines to psychosocial support to education. This is the double number of the previous year, according to UNICEF.
UNICEF said almost 12,000 children were killed or injured in the past decade, according to verified data, and more than 5,700 children, some as young a 7-years-old, were recruited into the fighting, it added.
Speaking about the casualty tolls, Chaiban conceded that despite all the data and reporting mechanisms, “sadly, the actual number is probably significantly higher.”
UNICEF also said that since the conflict began, more than 1,300 educational and medical facilities and personnel have come under attack.
The agency said that nearly 2.45 million children in Syria and an additional 750,000 Syrian children in neighboring countries are out of school, 60% of them boys. It said the situation for many children and families remains precarious, with nearly 90% of children in need of humanitarian assistance, a 20% increase in the past year alone.
