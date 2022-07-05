A shooting that left at least six people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rattled Monday’s celebrations across the US and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Police also said 19 people were hospitalized after the shooting in Highland Park. Authorities asked residents to shelter in place while they search for the suspect.
The parade began around 10 a.m., but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.
News of yet another mass shooting came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together. It was supposed to be a day for taking off work, flocking to parades, devouring hot dogs and burgers at backyard barbecues and gathering under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks.
“The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country — it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded on an idea: that all people are created equal,” President Joe Biden tweeted, earlier, on Monday. “Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead.”
But the shooting in Highland Park left a chaotic, discordant July 4 scene.
Video shot by a Chicago Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming. Parade-goer Gina Troiani told The Associated Press she fled with her five-year-old son’s bike, decorated with red and blue curled ribbons, through a neighborhood to get away from the parade route.
At first, she thought the loud sounds were fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.
These are precarious times: An economic recession lurks, and the Highland Park shooting will weigh on a national psyche already raw from mass shootings like those seen recently at a Texas elementary school and a New York supermarket.
Sharp social and political divisions have also been laid bare by recent Supreme Court decisions overturning the constitutional right to abortion and striking down a New York law limiting who may carry a gun in public.
“Independence Day doesn’t feel like much of a celebration when our basic rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are on the chopping block,” New York Attorney General Tish James, a Democrat, tweeted. “Today, I encourage you to imagine what this nation could be if and when we live up to our values.”
However, many had reason to gather and celebrate amid easing Coronavirus precautions for the first time in three years.
(1) comment
Chicago has always been a meat grinder (like a lot of Democrat ran cities). Seems the political weasels are really trying to push gun control...that way they can molest your children and not worry about getting shot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.