Canada Biodiversity Conference

Members of the Global Youth Biodiversity Network demonstrate in the halls of the convention center at the COP15 UN conference on biodiversity in Montreal, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference, early Monday, that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

The global framework comes on the day the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to end in Montreal. China, which holds the presidency at this conference, released a new draft, on Sunday, that gave the sometimes contentious talks much-needed momentum.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The UN and NATO should be watched "very" closely. They seem to be Parasites with an agenda....who need to ante up their 2%. I do not trust them.

