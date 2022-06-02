UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A UN peacekeeping convoy was attacked by suspected terrorists in northern Mali, on Wednesday, and a Jordanian peacekeeper was killed and three other Jordanians were wounded, the United Nations said.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the supply convoy was under sustained fire for about an hour from attackers who used small arms and rocket launchers.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack and sent deepest condolences to the families of the peacekeepers and the government and people of Jordan, Dujarric said.
According to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, the attack was the fifth incident in the northern Kidal region in just one week, Dujarric said.
“It is a tragic reminder of the complexity of the mandate of the UN mission and of its peacekeepers, and the threats peacekeepers face on a daily basis,” he said.
