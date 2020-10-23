UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is appealing for cease-fires in the world’s major conflicts, from Yemen and Libya to Afghanistan and Nagorno-Karabakh, warning that if fighting continues “the only winner is the pandemic.”
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that he was renewing his March 23 call for an immediate halt to all conflicts to tackle the Coronavirus crisis and to spotlight the most serious global hotspots ahead of Saturday’s 75th anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter, which officially established the United Nations and is celebrated as UN Day.
“We need a massive support of the international community,” he said. “We need a massive support of all those who have an influence on the parties to the conflict to stop all those more dramatic situations of conflict until the end of the year.”
Guterres said his initial appeal won support from 180 UN member states, more than 800 civil society organizations, “and 20 armed groups that at least adopted some temporary truces.”
“But we still have a number of situations where the spoilers or the mistrust that existed has not allowed the cease-fire to materialize,” he said.
The secretary-general pointed to the newest conflict, between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since a 1994 war.
“In the last two weeks, COVID cases have doubled in Armenia and increased 80% in Azerbaijan,” he said in Wednesday’s AP interview. “Armenia is not winning. Azerbaijan is not winning. But COVID is winning. We need to stop.”
