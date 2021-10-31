UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The UN Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on schools, teachers and children and called on all parties to promote the right to education in conflicts.
A resolution adopted by the Council, Friday, by a 15-0 vote emphasized the “invaluable role” that education plays in providing “life-saving spaces” and its contribution to achieving peace and security.
“For the first time, the Security Council has adopted a resolution uniquely dedicated to the protection of education,” Norway’s UN Ambassador Mona Juul, who sponsored the resolution with Niger, told the Council after the vote.
She told the Council: “Education is under attack around the world.”
Between 2014 and 2019, Juul said 11,000 attacks that harmed more than 22,000 students and educators in at least 93 countries were reported.
The resolution urges the 193 UN member nations “to develop effective measures to prevent and address attacks and threats of attacks against school and education facilities.”
It condemns the military use of schools, which violates international law and may make the buildings “legitimate targets of attack, thus endangering children’s and teachers’ safety as well as their education.”
The resolution urges all parties to armed conflicts to respect that schools are civilian facilities under international humanitarian law. And it calls on all countries “to take concrete measures to mitigate and avoid the use of schools by armed forces.”
