NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues as he travels to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.
The Russian war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. European fears that a recession could be just around the corner are heightened. Administration concerns grow by the day that time is running short to revive the Iran nuclear deal and over China’s saber-rattling on Taiwan.
When he addressed last year’s General Assembly, Biden focused on broad themes of global partnership, urging world leaders to act with haste against the Coronavirus, climate change and human rights abuses. And he offered assurances that his presidency marked a return of American leadership to international institutions following Donald Trump’s “America First”-driven foreign policy.
But one year later, global dynamics have dramatically changed.
Stewart Patrick, senior fellow and director of the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Washington think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote in an analysis that Biden’s task, this year, is “immense” compared to his first address to the UN as president.
(1) comment
"" President Joe Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues"" That because Biden is a Failure. Thats is why Biden (sniffles) has to buy votes, using the 10K college loan forgiveness plan (which is illegal). Jimmy Carter loves Biden, because Biden (aka Pedo Pete) took the "Biggest Loser" title off Carters shoulders.China loves Biden...he is their Greatest asset (along with his Crackhead son Hunter).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.