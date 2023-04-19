Afghanistan UN Women

FILE - Afghan women chant and hold signs of protest during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 26, 2022. The U.N. said Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that it cannot accept a Taliban decision to bar Afghan female staffers from working at the agency, calling it an “unparalleled” violation of women's rights. (AP Photo/Mohammed Shoaib Amin, File)

 Mohammed Shoaib Amin

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations is ready to take the “heartbreaking” decision to pull out of Afghanistan in May if it can’t persuade the Taliban to let local women work for the organization, the head of the UN Development Program said.

UN officials are negotiating with the Afghan government in the hope that it will make exceptions to an edict this month barring local women from UN work, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner told The Associated Press.

