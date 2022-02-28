MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — While hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee their country, some Ukrainian men and women are returning home from across Europe to help defend their homeland in the face of Russia’s invasion.
Poland’s Border Guard said Sunday that some 22,000 people have crossed into Ukraine since Thursday, when Russia invaded the country.
At the checkpoint in Medyka, in southeastern Poland, many stood in a line, early Sunday, to cross into Ukraine.
“We have to defend our homeland. Who else if not us?” said a moustachioed man in front of a group of some 20 Ukrainian truck drivers walking to the checkpoint to enter Ukraine. They came from across Europe to return to Ukraine.
Another man in the group said: “The Russians should be afraid. We are not afraid.”
Members of the group declined to give their names, or only gave only their first names, citing their security and that of their families.
Denis, 28, who has spent six months working at construction sites in Poland, said he was returning to Ukraine where his “everything” is.
“I’m on my own here in Poland. Why should I be here? So I go, for the homeland,” said Denis, with a small Ukrainian blue-and-yellow national flag on his winter jacket.
“I want to go back to join the army, to fight. We will see, we hope we will win,” he said.
In the nearby city of Przemysl, Janiel, 27, was also preparing to return. An engineer by education, he has been working in construction in Wroclaw, Poland, but could not remain knowing his homeland was being attacked.
“I talked to my parents and I cried. And I just decided to myself that I can’t watch that and I can’t just stay in Poland as Russians destroy our independence, destroy our cities, kill our citizens, kill our children, kill our elderly people,” he told the AP in English.
