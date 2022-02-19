KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Spiking tensions in eastern Ukraine, on Friday, aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe, with a humanitarian convoy hit by shelling and pro-Russian rebels evacuating civilians from the conflict zone. A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported.
The Kremlin declared massive nuclear drills to flex its military muscle, and President Vladimir Putin pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats. US and European leaders, meanwhile, grasped for ways to keep the peace and Europe’s post-Cold War security order.
While Putin held out the possibility of diplomacy, a cascade of developments this week have further exacerbated East-West tensions and fueled war worries. This week’s actions have fed those concerns: US and European officials, focused on an estimated 150,000 Russian troops posted around Ukraine’s borders, warn the long-simmering separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine could provide the spark for a broader attack.
"" aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion"" Yet our Clueless President Sniffles (Biden) does not seem aggravated with the invasion that is happening on America's border...? Why is that. Ukraine BFD...the News Media Scumbags are just using it to deflect from the EPIC Failures Biden is making (Record Inflation, Record Surge in Gas Prices, Massive Energy Cost increases)...Biden is a Clueless Idiot...I bet he wears a Diaper.
