The Ukrainian and United States flags are placed on the table during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Ukraine’s leaders say they don’t see a major US intelligence leak as gravely damaging future offensives. A key reason: They have long held back on sharing their most sensitive operational information, doubting Washington’s ability to keep their secrets safe.

Ukrainian and US officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine’s battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, may not have been enough — so far — to change the course of the war.

