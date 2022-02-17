KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian flags celebrated survival, endurance and above all, defiance.
A pair of human chains grasped a blue and yellow banner along the edge of a stadium field in Kyiv, one on either side. Others clutched tiny flags individually, on Wednesday, which Ukraine’s president declared a day of national unity.
One made it onto an Olympic podium in China.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for displays of Ukrainian unity on a day that British and American intelligence officials had predicted might bring a Russian invasion as more than 130,000 Russian troops were massed on Ukraine’s borders.
Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine. Zelenskyy himself tempered his call for unity with skepticism that Feb. 16 marked anything other than yet another day Ukraine faced threats from its aggressive neighbor.
“Last night, I and many people were waiting for the war, but the war didn’t start, said Mikhail Risenberg, a student who took part in the ceremony in the eastern city of Kharkiv to show his readiness to resist possible Russian attack.
In Kharkiv, a city 25 miles from the Russian border, people dressed in traditional folk costumes and sang the national anthem during a solemn flag-raising ceremony.
In the city of Sievierodonetsk, which was seized by pro-Russian separatists in 2014 and taken back by the Ukrainian military two months later, hundreds wore blue and yellow ribbons. The city is now a provincial center of the Luhansk region, a hub for international organizations that monitor the volatile front lines with the separatists.
Few Ukrainians held any illusions that the threat was gone.
(1) comment
Ukraine....BFD.
