LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff walked off the job in the UK, on Monday, in what unions called the biggest strike in the history of the country’s public health system.
The walkout is the latest in a wave of strikes that has disrupted Britons’ lives for months, as workers — especially in the public sector — demand pay raises to keep pace with double-digit inflation. Teachers, train drivers, airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers also have all walked off their jobs in recent months to demand higher pay.
Teachers, health workers and many others say their wages have fallen in real terms over the last decade, and a cost-of-living crisis fueled by sharply rising food and energy prices has left many struggling to pay their bills.
Victoria Busk, a trainee nursing associate at a trauma center in Birmingham, central England, said hospitals were understaffed and nurses “run off our feet 24/7.”
“We need people to want to come into” the profession, she said. “The only way that we’re going to get that is by raising wages and make sure it is something that people want to do.”
Britain’s annual inflation rate was 10.5%, in December, a 41-year high. The Conservative government argues that giving public sector staff pay increases of 10% or more would drive inflation even higher.
The strike piles more pressure on the state-funded National Health Service, already staggering under demand from winter viruses, staff shortages and backlogs built up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nursing unions say emergency care and cancer treatment will continue during their 48-hour walkout, but thousands of appointments and procedures are likely to be postponed.
