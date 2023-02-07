LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff walked off the job in the UK, on Monday, in what unions called the biggest strike in the history of the country’s public health system.

The walkout is the latest in a wave of strikes that has disrupted Britons’ lives for months, as workers — especially in the public sector — demand pay raises to keep pace with double-digit inflation. Teachers, train drivers, airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers also have all walked off their jobs in recent months to demand higher pay.

