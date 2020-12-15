LONDON (AP) — Britain will step up compensation for thousands of long-term UK residents originally from the Caribbean who were wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration, officials said Monday.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said that after listening to complaints about the compensation program from across the country, authorities will overhaul it to ensure those eligible will receive more funds and more quickly.
The government came under heavy criticism in 2018 when scores of legal British citizens — most of them immigrants from the Caribbean — were wrongly detained, threatened with deportation or deported under tough new immigration rules despite having the right to live in Britain.
