LONDON (AP) — King Charles III surprised cheering fans who started gathering outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, a day ahead of his coronation, as final touches were made in preparation for an occasion that London hasn’t celebrated in 70 years.
People in the crowd screamed his name as Charles stepped from a chauffeur-driven Bentley wearing a blue suit. One person could be heard yelling “God save the king” as the British monarch approached the throng lined up behind a barricade.
Charles thanked the well-wishers for coming, shaking hands as he slowly moved along the line.
Theresa Iredale, wearing a plastic crown, said she trembled when the king approached her after she screamed his name.
“I saw his hand coming out to mine and I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m shaking the king’s hand,’ ” she said.
Prince William, heir to the throne, and his wife, Kate, also greeted the public during the walkabout, talking to fans on the opposite side of The Mall, posing for selfies and chit-chatting.
The royals made the stop after a luncheon that followed the final rehearsal for Charles’ coronation service this morning at Westminster Abbey.
Charles ascended the throne automatically when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. The religious ceremony of the coronation represents his formal crowning.
The celebration has been months in the making, choreographed down to the finest detail and includes a huge security operation.
Beyond the massive planning, Charles is trying to remain relevant as support for the monarchy has waned, particularly among a younger generation that cares less about its traditions.
