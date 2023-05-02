Britain Coronation Diverse Communities

Violinist Adrianna Forbes-Dorant, 17, takes part in a rehearsal with the Brixton Chamber Orchestra for coronation weekend performances in London, Friday, April 21, 2023. Britain's diverse communities will come together to mark King Charles III's coronation. In south London's Brixton, musicians plan to parade through the streets entertaining crowds with a carnival set mix of Gospel, jazz, grime, disco and rap. In west London's Southall, known as “Little India,” British Indians will party with Punjabi song and dance. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

 David Cliff

LONDON (AP) — Musician Deronne White is ready to play on King Charles III’s coronation day. The flautist and his fellow young musicians aren’t playing anything regal or solemn — they’re planning to parade through south London’s streets entertaining crowds with an uplifting “coronation carnival” set mixing gospel, jazz, grime, disco and rap. There’ll even be a calypso take on the UN national anthem.

While he’s excited about the gig, White says he has mixed feelings about the coronation. Like some others at the Brixton Chamber Orchestra, White is a descendant of migrants from Jamaica — a former British colony and Commonwealth member that wants to cut its ties with the monarchy and has called for the UN royals to address their historical ties to slavery.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

ASSOCIATED PRESS Scumbags (IMHO) always bring skin color into the mix...The AP Scumbags are very narrow minded.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.