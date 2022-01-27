LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced, Wednesday, for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, a document that could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray is probing allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions they imposed on the country in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of the Coronavirus with “bring your own booze” office parties, birthday celebrations and “wine time Fridays.”
The claims have caused public anger, led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson’s resignation, triggered intense infighting inside the governing party and sparked a criminal investigation into the prime minister and his staff by London’s Metropolitan Police.
(1) comment
"Rules for Thee, and Not for Me" I liked Boris...Seems he is a Weasel...My bad for believing in a Politician.
