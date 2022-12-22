LONDON (AP) — Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike, on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.
The government advised people not to play contact sports, take unnecessary car trips or get drunk in order to reduce their risk of needing an ambulance, as paramedics, call-handlers and technicians across England and Wales staged their biggest walkout in three decades.
