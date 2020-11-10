LONDON (AP) — Negotiators from Britain and the European Union met Monday to seek a breakthrough in gridlocked trade talks, with just days until a deadline to strike a post-Brexit deal.
As EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier met his British counterpart, David Frost, in London, members of Britain’s House of Lords were trying to rip up a contentious Brexit bill that threatens to derail negotiations.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has infuriated the EU with a bill that breaches parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement that allowed for Britain’s exit from the bloc in January. Charlie Falconer, who served as justice minister in a previous Labour government, said the bill was making the UK an “international pariah.”
