LONDON (AP) — The UK entered the final week before Christmas with the country bracing for post-celebration Coronavirus fallout and Prime Minister Boris Johnson refusing Friday to rule out a fresh national lockdown after the holiday.
The government plans to relax restrictions on socializing and travel for five days before and after Christmas. With infections rising in the UK, which has Europe’s second-highest Coronavirus death toll, there are concerns about a possible fresh surge of cases and deaths after the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.