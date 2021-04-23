Britain Racial Injustice War Graves

FILE - In this In this Saturday, July 26, 2014 file photo the grave of an unknown Commonwealth World War I soldier, foreground, and German soldiers graves, background, at the St. Symphorien Cemetery near Mons, Belgium. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has apologized after an investigation found that at least 161,000 mostly African and Indian men who died fighting for the British Empire during World War I weren't properly honored due to "pervasive racism." The investigation found that at least 116,000 people, and possibly as many as 350,000, were either not commemorated by name or weren't commemorated at all, according to findings released Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

LONDON (AP) — British authorities apologized Thursday after an investigation found that at least 161,000 mostly African and Indian military service personnel who died during World War I weren’t properly honored due to “pervasive racism.” It said that number could possibly range up to 350,000.

The investigation found that those service members were either not commemorated by name or weren’t commemorated at all, according to a report commissioned by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Between 45,000 and 54,000 other casualties were “commemorated unequally.”

The treatment of these soldiers, who served in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, contrasts with that of the men and women who died in Europe. It also violates the principle that all war dead should be remembered in the same way because they all made the same enormous sacrifice.

