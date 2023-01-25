Uganda Oil Drilling

A Ugandan worker from China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), a contractor for China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), inspects pipes on the drilling rig at the Kingfisher oil field on the shores of Lake Albert in the Kikuube district of western Uganda Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Oil drilling began Tuesday at the Chinese-operated oil field and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, a government official said. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

 Hajarah Nalwadda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said, Tuesday.

The spokesman for Uganda’s ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher oil field in the Kikuube district was “a significant stride” toward achieving commercial oil production.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.