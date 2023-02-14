NEW YORK (AP) — A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring multiple people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.
At least eight people were hurt, two critically. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the driver’s actions as a “violent rampage through Brooklyn” but said there was no evidence of “terrorism involvement.”
The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn before police stopped it more than three miles away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan, authorities said.
The driver was arrested. Police didn’t immediately release his name, but his son identified him as Weng Sor, and told The Associated Press he had a history of mental illness.
“Very frequently he’ll choose to skip out on his medications and do something like this,” said Stephen Sor, 30, in an interview outside his Brooklyn home. “This isn’t the first time he’s been arrested. It’s not the first time he’s gone to jail.”
Court records show Weng Sor was sentenced to one to three years in a Nevada prison for stabbing his brother in 2015 in Las Vegas.
The first report of a truck crashing into pedestrians and cyclists came in at 10:30 a.m., police said, and other reports followed as the vehicle moved through a busy section of Brooklyn.
Katherine Aronova said she saw the U-Haul run a red light, hit a delivery worker on an e-bike in the middle of the road and drag him a short distance.
“His face was covered with blood. He was unconscious,” and his shoes were scattered on the sidewalk, Aronova said. “The electric bicycle was destroyed completely.”
