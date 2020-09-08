Japan Asia Typhoon

The roof of a car factory is left on sidewalk after typhoon hit Fukuoka, southwestern Japan Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week left people injured, damaged buildings, caused blackouts at nearly half a million homes and paralyzed traffic in southern Japanese islands before headed to South Korea.(Kyodo News via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — A powerful typhoon damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea on Monday after battering islands in southern Japan, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, before weakening as it passed North Korea.

The Korea Meteorological Administration downgraded Typhoon Haishen to a tropical storm Monday night as it made landfall near the North Korean coastal city of Hamhung. During its period as a typhoon, Haishen packed maximum winds of about 80 miles per hour as it barreled through South Korea’s southern and eastern regions in the morning.

