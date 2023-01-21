WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane crashed near a suburban New York airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, both from the Cleveland area, authorities said, Friday.
The single-engine Beechcraft A36 took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 5 p.m., Thursday, headed for Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, but soon experienced engine trouble, officials said at a news conference.
The pilot reported low oil pressure to air traffic controllers and tried to make an emergency landing at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, about 40 miles north of JFK, the officials said.
The plane began losing altitude, and the pilot, 40-year-old Boruch Taub, “recognized that he had only a handful of minutes to try to bring the plane to a safe landing,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “He was unable to do that.”
The wreckage of the plane was found just before 11 p.m., in a heavily wooded area about 2 miles from the runway at Westchester County Airport, Latimer said.
The victims’ remains were found near the downed plane, officials said. They were identified as Taub, the owner of MasterWorks Automotive in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Benjamin Chafetz, 45, of Beachwood, Ohio, who owned a web development company.
