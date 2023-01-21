WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane crashed near a suburban New York airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, both from the Cleveland area, authorities said, Friday.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 5 p.m., Thursday, headed for Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, but soon experienced engine trouble, officials said at a news conference.

