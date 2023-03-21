Shooting-Texas School

An Arlington police officer speaks to individuals outside of Lamar High School in Arlington during a lockdown after a shooting on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

 Amanda McCoy

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas-area high school on Monday morning and police arrested the person suspected of opening fire, officials said.

The shooting began on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break, according to police and school district officials.

