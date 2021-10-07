STOCKHOLM — Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules — an approach now used to make a variety of compounds, including medicines and pesticides. The work of Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan has allowed scientists to produce those molecules more cheaply, efficiently, safely and with significantly less hazardous waste. “It’s already benefiting humankind greatly,” said Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Nobel panel. It was the second day in a row that a Nobel rewarded work that had environmental implications. The physics prize honored developments that expanded our understanding of climate change, just weeks before the start of global climate negotiations in Scotland.
Two scientists honored for chemistry work
- By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and CHRISTINA LARSON Associated Press
(1) comment
After Nobel gave Obama the prize for...?? being an idiot? The Nobel Prize means nothing anymore...Think Scumbag (IMHO) Nancy Pelosi will get one in the near future...?
