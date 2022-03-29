LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people and a dog were rescued from a rain-swollen Southern California river, Monday, as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through the state, bringing heavy showers and snow.
A helicopter rescue crew pulled the dog’s owner, a woman, from the rushing Los Angeles River, in the San Fernando Valley, around 2:40 p.m. But the dog slipped away and continued for more than an hour down the river, which runs through an inaccessible channel with high concrete walls for several miles.
At one point a good Samaritan jumped into the raging river and grabbed the dog, but the animal slipped from his grip too and the man had to be rescued himself.
The medium-to-large black and brown dog eventually reached shallower water, where it was able to walk, and an LA Fire Department crew on the ground pulled it to safety around 4 p.m. to the cheers of bystanders.
“The bystander who went in the water earlier and required rescue was transported to the hospital with dog bite wounds,” the fire department said in a statement. The dog’s owner didn’t require hospitalization, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.