By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who fatally shot two people inside a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, began the shooting in a residential neighborhood of apartment complexes behind the shopping center and continued his rampage in the parking lot before entering the store, authorities said, Monday.
Terrified shoppers and employees fled for safety, late Sunday, when the suspect entered the supermarket and began “spraying shots” from an assault rifle, police said.
Police officers found the gunman, whose name has not been released, dead “in close proximity” to an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun inside the Safeway supermarket, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said during a Sunday night news conference.
The Forum Shopping Center remained closed, Monday, as law enforcement officials continued their investigation.
The shooter fired shots in the shopping center’s parking lot at about 7:04 p.m., and multiple people called 911, the chief said.
Authorities do not believe anyone was injured in the neighborhood or parking lot.
“It’s a huge crime scene as you can imagine because of the parking lot,” Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said, Monday. “We’re still collecting information.”
Miller said reports that there was a second shooter were not true. She said reports of other shootings around Bend at the same time were also not true.
A news conference was scheduled for Monday to provide updated information.
Molly Taroli, 40, was shopping for dinner with her husband when the shooter starting “spraying shots,” she told The Bulletin newspaper.
Taroli told the newspaper she took her own handgun from her purse, as employees yelled, “go, go, go!” as they tried to help people flee the store.
Josh Caba, another shopper in the store, told KTVZ he was with his four children when he heard multiple shots.
“I immediately turned to my children and said, ‘Run!’ People were screaming,” Caba told the news outlet. “It was a horrifying experience.”
Heather Thompson, who was across the street from the shopping center, told the Central Oregon Daily that she heard multiple shots.
“I heard anywhere from five to eight shots. I thought it sounded like backfire,” Thompson said. “Less than a minute later, there were 10 to 20 shots and then another 10 to 20 shots. And by that time, I went inside and told my dad to get away from the window. And people were running out of Safeway.”
Krantz, the police chief, said the shooter shot one person in the store’s entrance. That person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The shooter continued firing inside the store, fatally shooting another person, the chief said.
A third person was in good condition Monday at a local hospital, Miller said.
Police entered the supermarket “still hearing shots,” Krantz said. They did not fire any shots, he said, adding that they found an AR-15 style rifle and another shotgun near the deceased shooter.
“This will take along time to collect evidence,” Krantz said. “We know this is a frightening thing for our community.”
Oregon’s elected leaders reacted to the shooting Monday with pledges to fight for more gun control.
“America cannot just shrug its shoulders at another mass shooting with loved ones grieving the loss of family and friends,” US Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, tweeted.
“I’m willing to work with anybody who’s sick and tired of mass shootings to find solutions that put an end to this gun violence madness once and for all.”
